Tk 46.85b had been allocated for Covid vaccines; probe if complaints filed: Health minister
Health and Family Welfare Minister Sardar Sakhawat Husain stated that a total of Tk 46.85 billion had been allocated since the 2020–21 fiscal year for the import and procurement of Covid-19 vaccines and related equipment.
He provided this information today, Tuesday in the Jatiya Sangsad while responding to a written question from BNP MP Joynal Abedin of Feni-2 regarding government expenditure and transparency in procuring vaccines and equipment to combat the pandemic.
The parliamentary session began at 10:30 am under the chairmanship of Speaker Major (Retd.) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed, during which oral questions were taken up according to the day’s agenda.
MP Joynal Abedin asked about the allocations and expenditures for vaccine imports and other pandemic-related equipment during the past Covid-19 period, whether any irregularities or corruption had occurred in vaccine procurement, and whether investigations and measures would be taken if such issues were found.
In response, the Health Minister said that from the 2020–21 fiscal year to date, Tk 46.85 billion had been allocated for the import and purchase of vaccines and related equipment.
Of this, Tk 43.94 billion was spent on vaccines, Tk 308.8 million syringes, and an additional Tk 195.7 million to distribute vaccines and syringes across different regions of the country. The shipping of syringes alone cost Tk 9.98 million.
The minister further stated that so far, no complaints of irregularities regarding vaccine procurement have been lodged with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
However, the government remains committed to transparency and accountability. If any specific complaints are received, they will be duly reviewed and appropriate action will be taken.