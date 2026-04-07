Tk 46.85b had been allocated for Covid vaccines; probe if complaints filed: Health minister

Health and Family Welfare Minister Sardar Sakhawat Husain stated that a total of Tk 46.85 billion had been allocated since the 2020–21 fiscal year for the import and procurement of Covid-19 vaccines and related equipment.

He provided this information today, Tuesday in the Jatiya Sangsad while responding to a written question from BNP MP Joynal Abedin of Feni-2 regarding government expenditure and transparency in procuring vaccines and equipment to combat the pandemic.

The parliamentary session began at 10:30 am under the chairmanship of Speaker Major (Retd.) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed, during which oral questions were taken up according to the day’s agenda.