Stalemate over installing mobile network at Dhaka airport's 3rd terminal
At least 18 letters have been exchanged between the concerned parties regarding setting up of mobile network infrastructure at the third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.
For the past three years, mobile operators have been lobbying the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) regarding this issue, but it remains unresolved. The terminal is expected to open later this year.
Officials say CAAB wants to have a third party build the mobile network infrastructure at the new terminal. However, the Association of Mobile Telecom Operators of Bangladesh (AMTOB) argues that such a plan is not practical.
The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) also states that no entity other than licensed operators can set up mobile network installation according to law.
Meanwhile, the construction of the third terminal is complete. In January, CAAB announced that the terminal would be operational by the end of this year. However, work on the mobile network infrastructure has yet to begin.
Investigations reveal that since April 2022, at least 18 letters have been exchanged regarding the mobile network setup at the terminal—between AMTOB, BTRC, and CAAB.
Sources from mobile operators say that during the meeting, CAAB showed interest in having a third party set up the infrastructure and also raised the issue of revenue sharing from operators.
In October 2023, the then-Awami League government partially inaugurated the terminal, announcing it would be fully operational by October–November 2024. In June that year, the then-State Minister for ICT challenged operators to launch 5G in key areas, including the third terminal, by 30 October. Despite repeated letters from the operators, no progress was made.
After the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August, 2024, in a mass uprising, and the installation of an interim government on 8 August, AMTOB and CAAB exchanged five more letters. A meeting between CAAB, AMTOB, and BTRC was held on 7 May, followed by a letter from AMTOB to CAAB on 29 May.
In that letter, AMTOB warned that opening the terminal without ensuring mobile network service would be disastrous. The operators said it would take at least 21 weeks to complete the network setup.
BTRC Chairman Major General (retd) Md Emdadul Bari told Prothom Alo that CAAB approached BTRC to ask if operators could work on infrastructure built by a third party. However, BTRC informed them that the law does not allow any party other than licensed operators to set up mobile networks. The rest now depends on CAAB’s decision.
The AMTOB mentioned in its letter that no one may set up or use radio communication equipment without a license and that using frequencies outside those allocated by BTRC is a punishable offense. Only licensed operators can use the allocated radio frequency for network infrastructure. No other organisation has the authority to do so.
The letter further argued that CAAB’s plan to go for an open tender to install mobile network infrastructure is impractical.
Efforts to contact CAAB Chairman Air Vice Marshal Md Manjur Kabir Bhuiyan were unsuccessful. He responded on WhatsApp that he was abroad, but did not provide further comment. Attempts to get a response from CAAB’s Public Relations Office also failed.
Operators note that in all previous government infrastructure projects—including the metro rail—the four licensed operators were responsible for network installation, as per regulations. They have consistently paid all types of fees, taxes, and revenue shares to the government. Therefore, they see no justification for revenue sharing with another third party.
Technology policy adviser Abu Nazam M Tanveer Hossain told Prothom Alo that uninterrupted mobile service is essential at airport terminals. He said the terminal authorities should have coordinated with telecom operators in advance to ensure proper service.
In Bangladesh, three types of licenses (NTTN, Tower Co., and Cellular) are required to deliver mobile services. Since spectrum or network sharing is not allowed, separate infrastructure for all four operators is necessary to ensure effective service.