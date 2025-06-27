Stalemate over installing mobile network at Dhaka airport's 3rd terminal

At least 18 letters have been exchanged between the concerned parties regarding setting up of mobile network infrastructure at the third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

For the past three years, mobile operators have been lobbying the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) regarding this issue, but it remains unresolved. The terminal is expected to open later this year.

Officials say CAAB wants to have a third party build the mobile network infrastructure at the new terminal. However, the Association of Mobile Telecom Operators of Bangladesh (AMTOB) argues that such a plan is not practical.

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) also states that no entity other than licensed operators can set up mobile network installation according to law.

Meanwhile, the construction of the third terminal is complete. In January, CAAB announced that the terminal would be operational by the end of this year. However, work on the mobile network infrastructure has yet to begin.

Investigations reveal that since April 2022, at least 18 letters have been exchanged regarding the mobile network setup at the terminal—between AMTOB, BTRC, and CAAB.