Govt decides to split CAAB into regulator, operation
The government has decided in principle to split the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) into separate regulatory and operational entities to remove conflicts of interest and strengthen aviation safety, security and service standards.
CAAB was informed of the decision through an official letter issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism on 28 January, according to a press release issued by the ministry today, Thursday.
The ministry said CAAB has long been performing dual roles, acting as a regulator overseeing aviation safety and security while simultaneously operating airports and providing air navigation services.
This overlapping responsibility has created conflicts of interest, particularly when regulatory decisions affect operational activities, the release said.
Audits conducted by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) have repeatedly underscored the need to separate regulatory and operational functions within CAAB.
The issue was also highlighted in the findings of a probe committee formed to investigate the fire at the import cargo complex of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on 18 October 2025.
The committee, led by the Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs, recommended separating CAAB's roles as regulator and operator.
In line with these recommendations, the ministry said the government has taken a policy decision to establish distinct regulatory and operational bodies by restructuring CAAB.
The release added that necessary laws and regulations will be enacted or amended shortly to form an independent operator entity responsible for airport management and air navigation services.
The move is expected to help Bangladesh meet its international aviation obligations while improving the efficiency, transparency and overall quality of civil aviation services, the ministry said.