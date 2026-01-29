Govt decides to split CAAB into regulator, operation

The government has decided in principle to split the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) into separate regulatory and operational entities to remove conflicts of interest and strengthen aviation safety, security and service standards.

CAAB was informed of the decision through an official letter issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism on 28 January, according to a press release issued by the ministry today, Thursday.

The ministry said CAAB has long been performing dual roles, acting as a regulator overseeing aviation safety and security while simultaneously operating airports and providing air navigation services.