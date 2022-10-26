China ‘committed to promoting new form of international relations’

Ambassador Li was speaking at the 56th founding anniversary programme of the Communist Party of Bangladesh (Marxist–Leninist) at engineer’s institute auditorium in the capital.
Amir Hossain Amu, MP, central coordinator and spokesperson of the 14-party alliance and member of the Awami League advisory council and Dilip Barua, general secretary of the Communist Party of Bangladesh (Marxist–Leninist), among others, spoke at the programme.
The ambassador said China Communist Party’s General Secretary and President Xi Jinping explained why the CPC could lead Chinese people to prosperity by following Marxism and how the CPC will overcome the present global challenges and succeed to bring peace and development to the world.
“China also strives to create new opportunities for the world with its own development and to contribute its share to building an open global economy that delivers greater benefits to all peoples,” said the Chinese envoy.
Ambassador Li said the CPC is ready to strengthen exchanges and dialogue with the CPB-ML and other Marxist political parties, keep in mind respective national conditions, grasp the pulse of the times, and continue to enrich and develop Marxism.
“By doing so, we can enable Marxism to display greater power of truth in the process of jointly building a community with a shared future for mankind,” he said.