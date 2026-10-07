Dinesh Trivedi meets Narendra Modi in New Delhi, what did they discuss?

Dinesh Trivedi, the Indian High Commissioner stationed in Bangladesh, met with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday, Tuesday afternoon, in New Delhi.

Diplomatic sources have said that, in addition to matters concerning the relationship between the two neighbouring countries, there was also a discussion between Narendra Modi and Dinesh Trivedi regarding the current position of Dhaka on the possible visit of Bangladesh's Prime Minister, Tarique Rahman, to India.

Dinesh Trivedi arrived in New Delhi from Dhaka on Monday night and met with Narendra Modi on Tuesday afternoon.