Dinesh Trivedi meets Narendra Modi in New Delhi, what did they discuss?
Dinesh Trivedi, the Indian High Commissioner stationed in Bangladesh, met with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday, Tuesday afternoon, in New Delhi.
Diplomatic sources have said that, in addition to matters concerning the relationship between the two neighbouring countries, there was also a discussion between Narendra Modi and Dinesh Trivedi regarding the current position of Dhaka on the possible visit of Bangladesh's Prime Minister, Tarique Rahman, to India.
Dinesh Trivedi arrived in New Delhi from Dhaka on Monday night and met with Narendra Modi on Tuesday afternoon.
Moreover, the country's High Commissioner in Dhaka met with India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.
Dhaka's diplomatic sources have reported that Dinesh Trivedi is expected to return to Dhaka next Thursday.
In August, Dinesh Trivedi went to New Delhi and held a meeting with Narendra Modi.
At that time, he also discussed with the India's Prime Minister about the possible visit of Bangladesh's Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.
However, nothing has been officially communicated by India regarding the discussion this time.
Yesterday, India's High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi also met with the country's Army Chief, General Dhiraj Seth.
The meeting discussed various aspects of strengthening bilateral cooperation and defence relations between Bangladesh and India.
This information was shared in a post on the verified Facebook page of the Indian Army yesterday.
The meeting emphasised various steps to strengthen bilateral cooperation and defence relations between India and Bangladesh.