Foreign minister leaves Dhaka for three-nation tour
Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman left Dhaka today, Thursday on a tri-nation tour.
He will visit Türkiye, Belgium and Ethiopia and attend the Antalya Diplomacy Forum and a key EU partnership agreement signing event.
According to a foreign ministry press release, the foreign minister will first attend the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Türkiye from 17 to 19 April.
Following the three-day forum, Rahman will travel to Brussels, Belgium, to join the signing ceremony of the framework Agreement on Comprehensive Partnership and Cooperation between Bangladesh and the European Union.
On his return journey, he is expected to make a stopover in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, before coming back to home on 24 April.