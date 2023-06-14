BASIC Bank scam: Bacchu's house in Bagerhat found locked

The residence belonging to former BASIC Bank chairman Sheikh Abdul Hye, also known as Bacchu, has been found locked at Aruadhihi village of Mollahat upazila in Bagerhat.
According to locals, the residence remains vacant all the time. Sheikh Abdul Hye visited the property around a year ago, while one of his younger brothers occasionally visits but does not stay overnight.
The duplex house is widely recognised among the people in Mollahat and the neighboring Chitalmari upazila.
During a visit on Tuesday evening, the house was found completely empty. The main entrance had a nameplate that reads "Sheikh Hamid and Chhabeda Villa," in honor of his parents. Sheikh Abdul Hye, popular as Bacchu Shaheb among the locals, is the eldest among four brothers and four sisters.
After speaking with at least 25 individuals of various age groups in the area, it was learned that none of them were aware of the charges filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) against Sheikh Abdul Hye.
The locals said Bacchu Shaheb had employed a large number of people from the locality at BASIC Bank. However, they strongly believe that the former lawmaker will escape unscathed from any charges and cases thanks to his close ties with the ruling party.
Tarikul Islam, a farmer from Aruadhihi village, said one of his cousins was recruited to BASIC Bank as per the recommendation of Sheikh Abdul Hye. Whenever he would visit the area, the locals lined up before his residence seeking assistance.
Bappi Molla, a young man from the same neighborhood, said, "Bachchu Shaheb doesn't visit the area frequently. However, I've heard that he is currently facing some danger."
According to the locals, Jaber Ali Sheikh, the son of Bacchu's cousin, takes care of the house. When approached for inquiries at his residence around 8:00 pm on Tuesday, he claimed to be hearing-impaired and declined to be the caretaker of the house.
At one point, his wife said, "We are distant relatives (of Bacchu). None of them reside here. We've heard that they occasionally visit. My husband used to work in their factory in Dhaka when he was young."
The local representatives also declined to comment on the issue.