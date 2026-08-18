Dhaka urges correction as Myanmar statement based on erroneous statistics

Referring to the latest press statement issued by the Myanmar Foreign Ministry on the Rohingya matter on 15 August, Bangladesh mentioned that many elements of the statement were based on erroneous statistics, including the number of the displaced Rohingya population.

Requesting the Myanmar government on expediting the verification process of the displaced Rohingyas based on agreed bilateral instruments, the foreign ministry said that the data of Rohingyas registered under the UN system reflects their accurate numbers, according to a release posted on the Facebook page of the foreign ministry.

DG (Myanmar) Md Toufiq-ur-Rahman made the request while holding a meeting with Ambassador U Kyaw Soe Moe of Myanmar to Bangladesh at his office at the foreign ministry today, Tuesday.