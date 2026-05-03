Govt taking initiative to form Media Commission: Information Minister
Information and Broadcasting Minister Zahir Uddin Swapon has said that the government is taking an initiative to establish a credible Media Commission in the country.
He made the remarks at a discussion organised by the Editors’ Council and the Newspaper Owners’ Association of Bangladesh in Dhaka on Sunday.
The event was held at the CIRDAP Auditorium to mark World Press Freedom Day. This year’s theme is “Shaping a Future of Peace: Promoting Press Freedom for Human Rights, Development, and Security.”
The minister said a Media Commission is essential for ensuring accountability, policy formulation, and dispute resolution in the media sector.
“Of course, a media commission is necessary. The government is in fact one party here. We have seen that the government itself can sometimes end up committing wrongdoing. In such a landscape, where such possibilities exist, an institution like a media commission is essential,” he said, adding that many modern countries already have such regulatory or oversight bodies.
He said that in the first phase, a consultative committee will be formed, including journalists, editors, media owners, and experts.
Zahir Uddin Swapon added that with the expansion of digital platforms and the challenges faced by traditional media, an integrated framework has become necessary.
He expressed hope that the proposed commission would provide policy guidance in both areas.
Highlighting challenges in the digital space, he said regulatory power largely lies with global technology companies, making national-level solutions complex.
He said the government is reviewing international experiences to bring digital platforms under accountability, stressing the involvement of experts.
The minister also pointed to structural issues within the media sector, questioning systems such as television rating points (TRP) and newspaper circulation measurements, saying that national standards are often based on limited data that may not always reflect reality.
He added that the media should not be seen merely as a business, but also in terms of its role in nation-building, and said the government is considering policy support in that regard.
He also urged media stakeholders to directly share constructive opinions and criticism with the government.
The discussion was chaired by Nurul Kabir, President of the Editors’ Council and Editor of New Age. It was moderated by Dewan Hanif Mahmud, General Secretary of the Editors’ Council and Editor of Bonik Barta.
Among others present were Matiur Rahman Chowdhury, Mahfuz Anam, Kamal Ahmed, Sajjad Sharif, Hasan Hafiz, AMM Bahauddin, Shamsul Huq Zahid, Shahed Mohammad Ali, Syed Shahnewaz Karim, Shahriar Karim and Reaz Ahmed.