Govt taking initiative to form Media Commission: Information Minister

Information and Broadcasting Minister Zahir Uddin Swapon has said that the government is taking an initiative to establish a credible Media Commission in the country.

He made the remarks at a discussion organised by the Editors’ Council and the Newspaper Owners’ Association of Bangladesh in Dhaka on Sunday.

The event was held at the CIRDAP Auditorium to mark World Press Freedom Day. This year’s theme is “Shaping a Future of Peace: Promoting Press Freedom for Human Rights, Development, and Security.”