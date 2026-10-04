PM directs expediting Inner Circular Road project to ease Dhaka traffic
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today, Sunday asked the authorities concerned to expedite the construction of the inner circular road to ease traffic congestion in the capital.
He gave the instruction while chairing a meeting at his Office at the Bangladesh Secretariat to review progress in the construction of the Inner Circular Road in the capital, said PM's Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Shiplu.
The prime minister asked the Road Transport and Bridges Ministry and the Local Government Division to jointly review the existing project plan and take steps to expedite the construction work.
The deputy press secretary said Tarique Rahman stressed identifying and removing the existing obstacles to implementing the project at the earliest, ensuring effective coordination among the agencies concerned and setting a realistic timeframe for completing the work.
He also asked the authorities to ensure visible progress in the project at the earliest.
Road Transport and Bridges Minister Shaikh Rabiul Alam, State Minister for LGRD and Cooperatives Mir Shahe Alam, State Minister for Road Transport and Bridges and Railways Habibur Rashid, Dhaka South City Corporation Administrator Md Abdus Salam and Dhaka North City Corporation Administrator Shafiqul Islam Khan Milton, among senior officials concerned, attended the meeting.