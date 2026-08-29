Questions raised over investigations into enforced disappearances, calls for amendments to bills

Human rights activists, lawyers and former members of the commission that investigated enforced disappearances have questioned a provision in two bills on human rights and enforced disappearances that would give the relevant law enforcement agencies the power to investigate allegations against their own forces.

They have called for amendments to the bills, warning that passing them without ensuring independent investigations would make it even more difficult to secure justice and accountability for enforced disappearances.

They made the remarks at a discussion held at the National Press Club in Dhaka on Saturday afternoon to commemorate victims of enforced disappearances. Human Rights Support Society (HRSS) organised the event ahead of International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances on 30 August.

Victims of enforced disappearance and their family members, human rights activists, lawyers and civil society representatives attended the event.

Senior Supreme Court lawyer Sara Hossain said both the proposed laws on the National Human Rights Commission and prevention of enforced disappearances should provide for an independent investigation process.

“If the investigation process is not changed, people will essentially be deceived. You cannot be the judge of your own case,” she said.

She also said both laws were necessary.

Sara Hossain said there was no neighbouring country with such an arrangement. “The big test now is what the parliamentary standing committee will do with the two bills. It remains to be seen how much they will take expert opinions into account,” she said.