Rohingya crisis: New global initiative to resolve issue after 8 years

Three international conferences are set to be held over the next four months to address the Rohingya crisis.

The conferences will be hosted by the United Nations, Qatar, and Bangladesh, with the aim of increasing funding for displaced Rohingyas and facilitating their return to Rakhine, strengthening international efforts to resolve the issue.

According to sources at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a new global initiative to resolve the Rohingya crisis is being launched eight years after the initial influx.

On 25 August, an international conference titled “Stakeholder Dialogue: Messages for High-Level Discussions on the Rohingya Situation” will be held in Cox’s Bazar.