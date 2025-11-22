Bhutanese PM Tshering Tobgay arrives in Dhaka on state visit

Earlier, a Drukair flight, carrying Tobgay and his entourage members, landed at the airport around 8:15am, he said.

The two leaders held a brief meeting at the airport’s VVIP lounge, where Prime Minister Tobgay inquired about the damages and loss of lives caused by Friday’s earthquake and expressed his condolences to the families of the victims.

Following the meeting, Tobgay was escorted to a makeshift saluting dais, where he was accorded a 19-gun salute and a guard of honour.