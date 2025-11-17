Fair elections not possible without political parties’ cooperation: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin sought the cooperation of political parties to conduct free and fair elections.

He said it would not be possible to hold a credible election without such cooperation.

The CEC made these remarks during a dialogue with political parties as part of preparations for the 13th parliamentary election at the election commission office in Agargaon, Dhaka on Monday morning.

Leaders of Bangladesh Sanskritik Mukti Jote, Bangladesh National Awami Party, Bikalpo Dhara Bangladesh, Bangladesh Kallyan Party, and Bangladesh Muslim League (BML) participated in the first phase of the third day of dialogue. Although invited, the Bangladesh Labour Party did not attend.

Presenting the commission’s preparations for the parliamentary elections scheduled in February, CEC Nasir Uddin said at the start of the dialogue, "From our side, we will take all necessary preparations to create a free, fair, and smooth electoral environment. Our intention is absolutely clear, our commitment is clear. Whatever storms, cyclones, or obstacles come, we will take the necessary steps to ensure a smooth and credible environment."