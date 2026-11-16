Prothom Alo Explainer
China’s proposed economic corridor: What it means for Bangladesh
China has proposed an economic corridor linking Kunming, the capital of its southwestern Yunnan province, with Bangladesh via Myanmar's coastal port of Kyaukphyu. Under the proposed arrangement, goods would travel overland from Kunming to Kyaukphyu and then by sea to Bangladesh.
Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed the corridor connecting China, Myanmar and Bangladesh during a meeting with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in Beijing on 26 June. The proposal was mentioned in an official statement issued by China's foreign ministry after the meeting.
However, the precise route of the corridor has yet to be determined. Questions such as how goods will be transported, which Bangladeshi port will be used and how land and sea routes will be integrated remain under discussion.
Several Bangladeshi diplomats who accompanied Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on his visit to China said the initial plan envisages an overland connection between Kunming and Kyaukphyu. From there, small feeder vessels would carry goods to Bangladesh across the Bay of Bengal.
Tarique Rahman visited Beijing in late June. Earlier that month, then foreign secretary Asad Alam Siam had also visited the Chinese capital. Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman had travelled to Beijing in May. Chinese officials had outlined the initial concept of the proposed corridor during discussions with the two officials.
China's preliminary plan is to extend the land-based transport network from Kunming through Ruili, Muse and Mandalay in Myanmar to Kyaukphyu in Rakhine State. The connection between Kyaukphyu and Bangladesh would primarily be maritime.
Concept of a three-country corridor
The idea of establishing economic connectivity among Bangladesh, China and Myanmar is not entirely new. It has links to an earlier proposal for the Bangladesh-China-India-Myanmar (BCIM) Economic Corridor.
The initiative aimed to establish a regional connectivity network linking Kunming with Kolkata in India through Myanmar and Bangladesh.
Formal discussions among the four countries on the BCIM initiative began in 2013. Representatives from the four countries met in Kunming that year, and discussions on the initiative gained momentum in Bangladesh in 2014.
However, deteriorating relations between Beijing and New Delhi over border disputes, along with India's objections to China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), ultimately prevented the BCIM corridor from taking shape.
Notably, the BCIM initiative has never been formally abandoned. During the visit of Bangladesh's then prime minister to China in July 2024, a joint statement by the two countries acknowledged the importance of the BCIM initiative and called for greater coordination, including on connectivity, to advance it.
Regional connectivity and the BRI were also discussed during the March 2025 visit to China by Professor Muhammad Yunus, then chief adviser to Bangladesh's interim government.
An important aspect of Beijing's latest proposal is the plan to establish an economic connectivity framework among the three countries, leaving India outside the arrangement.
Questions over the future
Kyaukphyu is an important location for China. Work is under way there to develop a deep-sea port and a special economic zone.
Existing oil and gas pipelines between China and Myanmar are also connected to Kyaukphyu port. China has now raised the possibility of linking Bangladesh to this network.
Initially, Beijing wants to develop a maritime transport connection between Kyaukphyu and a port in Bangladesh. However, no final decision has been made on which Bangladeshi port will be used, how frequently vessels will operate or how much cargo will be transported. The economic viability of the proposed arrangement also remains unclear.
Two separate aspects of the proposal need to be considered. The first is making the land-based connection between Kunming and Kyaukphyu fully operational. The second is transporting goods between Kyaukphyu and Bangladesh by sea.
The future of the second component will depend much more heavily on Myanmar's political and security situation. The ongoing conflict in Rakhine State and the Arakan Army's control over most of the region have raised questions about the prospects of establishing connectivity among China, Myanmar and Bangladesh.
The biggest challenge
The situation in Myanmar's Rakhine State is the biggest challenge facing the proposed three-country corridor.
Myanmar experienced a military coup in 2021. The conflict that followed has had a profound impact on the region.
The Arakan Army has taken control of most areas in Rakhine. However, the situation surrounding Chinese projects, including the strategically important port at Kyaukphyu, is somewhat different. Taking China's investments into account, the Arakan Army has so far refrained from directly disrupting the main Chinese port project in Kyaukphyu. But that does not mean the area is entirely safe for a trilateral connectivity initiative.
Kyaukphyu is important to China for two main reasons. First, Beijing has made substantial economic and infrastructure investments there. Second, China plans to use the port to establish an alternative route connecting Yunnan with the Bay of Bengal.
As a result, China needs to maintain relations with Myanmar's military government while also preserving an understanding with the Arakan Army, which currently controls much of Rakhine.
During a recent visit to Kunming, the capital of Yunnan province, this correspondent spoke with a senior official of the provincial foreign affairs office. The discussion highlighted both Beijing's interest in the proposed new corridor and its concerns over the security situation in Rakhine.
Wen Shixiang, deputy director-general of Yunnan's Foreign Affairs Office, told Prothom Alo that the proposed Bangladesh-China-Myanmar (BCM) Economic Corridor was a political decision involving the three countries. It remained at an early stage, and Beijing was working to implement the decision. All parties would benefit if the economic corridor materialised, he said.
China itself understands that building infrastructure alone will not be enough to make the corridor operational. Political stability and security are essential.
Asked about the challenges to implementing the corridor, particularly the situation in Rakhine, Wen Shixiang said the Bangladesh-China-Myanmar Economic Corridor had considerable potential but also faced several obstacles, especially the prevailing security situation in Rakhine.
Political stability and security were indispensable to the project's implementation, he said. Establishing such a partnership would first require agreement on policy positions. All parties would also need to take effective and meaningful initiatives to make it a reality.
Geopolitics
China's proposal is not merely about economic connectivity between Bangladesh and Myanmar. It is also intertwined with the geopolitics of the Bay of Bengal and the wider Indian Ocean region.
India is closely monitoring the expansion of China's economic and infrastructure links with Bangladesh. On 3 July, Indian foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said New Delhi was closely watching developments in neighbouring countries.
China, however, has said India would have the opportunity to join the corridor if it wished.
Japan, meanwhile, has significant economic interests in the Bay of Bengal region. It has investments in the Matarbari deep-sea port project and the Bay of Bengal Industrial Growth Belt (BIG-B) initiative.
Greater regional connectivity and trade could bring economic benefits to Japan. At the same time, an expanding Chinese presence in the Bay of Bengal would factor into Tokyo's strategic considerations.
The United States is particularly concerned about China's growing presence in the Indo-Pacific region.
What should Bangladesh do?
Bangladesh is still assessing China's proposal. Since Chinese President Xi Jinping put forward the idea in June, officials from the two countries have held discussions at various levels.
In July, China's then ambassador to Bangladesh, Yao Wen, described the initiative as being at an early stage. The proposal was subsequently discussed during visits by Chinese delegations to Dhaka and at various bilateral meetings.
Most recently, the issue came up during the 4 November visit to Dhaka by Liu Haixing, minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China.
However, no final route, construction agreement or implementation timeline for the corridor has been announced so far.
Experts say Bangladesh's immediate priority should be to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the proposal's economic and strategic viability.
The government needs to calculate which Bangladeshi port would offer the most cost-effective route for transporting goods from Kyaukphyu, the likely transportation costs, and the charges for feeder vessels and port services.
It must also ensure that the corridor does not merely facilitate the transportation of Chinese goods but provides Bangladeshi export products with equal access to the proposed connectivity network.
Bangladesh should also take into account the conflict in Rakhine and the Rohingya crisis. It may be worth considering whether the new initiative could create opportunities for diplomatic engagement with different stakeholders in Rakhine.
Overall, China's proposal presents Bangladesh with a new opportunity for regional connectivity. But an economic corridor cannot be established simply by drawing a route on a map. It requires political stability, security, economic viability and cooperation among the countries concerned.
Bangladesh's immediate task is to assess the feasibility of the proposal while safeguarding its own economic and diplomatic interests. Ultimately, the benefits Bangladesh derives from the initiative will depend on how Dhaka chooses to engage with it.