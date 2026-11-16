China’s proposed economic corridor: What it means for Bangladesh

China has proposed an economic corridor linking Kunming, the capital of its southwestern Yunnan province, with Bangladesh via Myanmar's coastal port of Kyaukphyu. Under the proposed arrangement, goods would travel overland from Kunming to Kyaukphyu and then by sea to Bangladesh.

Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed the corridor connecting China, Myanmar and Bangladesh during a meeting with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in Beijing on 26 June. The proposal was mentioned in an official statement issued by China's foreign ministry after the meeting.

However, the precise route of the corridor has yet to be determined. Questions such as how goods will be transported, which Bangladeshi port will be used and how land and sea routes will be integrated remain under discussion.

Several Bangladeshi diplomats who accompanied Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on his visit to China said the initial plan envisages an overland connection between Kunming and Kyaukphyu. From there, small feeder vessels would carry goods to Bangladesh across the Bay of Bengal.

Tarique Rahman visited Beijing in late June. Earlier that month, then foreign secretary Asad Alam Siam had also visited the Chinese capital. Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman had travelled to Beijing in May. Chinese officials had outlined the initial concept of the proposed corridor during discussions with the two officials.