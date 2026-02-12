Man dies after allegedly being chased by law enforcement in Bhairab
In Bhairab, Kishoreganj, it has been alleged that a man named Razzak Mia (55) died while being chased by law enforcement officers. The incident occurred today, Thursday, around 11:30 am in the area of Aghanagar Dakshinpara Government Primary School center in Aghanagar union of the upazila. Razzak was the son of Alal Uddin Mia from Aghanagar Dakshinpara.
Family members said that in the morning, Razzak Mia left home after having breakfast, saying he would go to vote. Around 11 am, he came out after voting. He was later sitting at the house of Khairul Islam, a former member of Ward No. 2 of the Aghanagar union Parishad (UP), adjacent to the centre.
Eyewitnesses reported that around 11:30 am, a vehicle of the law enforcement arrived. The members of the law enforcement got out of the vehicle and tried to disperse the people outside the centre. They hit a few people with sticks.
At this time, Razzak Mia was trying to run away from the area. Suddenly, he collapsed on the ground. He was subsequently taken to the upazila health complex.
Kishore Kumar Dhar, the upazila health and family planning officer, said that Razzak Mia was brought to the hospital dead. No signs of injury were found on his body. It is initially suspected that he died of a heart attack.
Former UP member Khairul Islam told Prothom Alo, "Razzak Mia was sitting in my house. When the members of law enforcement came and chased, Razzak ran out and collapsed on the ground."
At 1:30 pm, a visit to Razzak Mia's house revealed that his body was laid out in the yard. People gathered to watch. His elder son, Mortuza Ali, said, "I was not present during the incident. However, I learned that my father collapsed and died after being chased by law enforcement."
Attempts to contact the assistant returning officer and Bhairab Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO), KM Mamunur Rashid, on his mobile phone were unsuccessful.