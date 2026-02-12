Man dies after allegedly being chased by law enforcement in Bhairab

In Bhairab, Kishoreganj, it has been alleged that a man named Razzak Mia (55) died while being chased by law enforcement officers. The incident occurred today, Thursday, around 11:30 am in the area of Aghanagar Dakshinpara Government Primary School center in Aghanagar union of the upazila. Razzak was the son of Alal Uddin Mia from Aghanagar Dakshinpara.

Family members said that in the morning, Razzak Mia left home after having breakfast, saying he would go to vote. Around 11 am, he came out after voting. He was later sitting at the house of Khairul Islam, a former member of Ward No. 2 of the Aghanagar union Parishad (UP), adjacent to the centre.