May Day to be observed Friday

The historic May Day will be observed in Bangladesh on Friday as elsewhere across the world.

May Day, also known as the International Workers' Solidarity Day, commemorates the historic uprising of working people in Chicago, USA at the height of a prolonged fight for an eight-hour workday in the late nineteenth century.

This year’s theme is ‘Shushtho Shramik, Kormoth Haat; Asbey Ebar Nabo Probhat’.

The day is a public holiday in Bangladesh.

Newspapers will publish supplements while radio and television channels will air special programmes highlighting the significance of the day.