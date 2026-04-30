May Day to be observed Friday
The historic May Day will be observed in Bangladesh on Friday as elsewhere across the world.
May Day, also known as the International Workers' Solidarity Day, commemorates the historic uprising of working people in Chicago, USA at the height of a prolonged fight for an eight-hour workday in the late nineteenth century.
This year’s theme is ‘Shushtho Shramik, Kormoth Haat; Asbey Ebar Nabo Probhat’.
The day is a public holiday in Bangladesh.
Newspapers will publish supplements while radio and television channels will air special programmes highlighting the significance of the day.
Different socio-cultural organisations, political parties chalked out various programmes to observe the day.
On 1 May 1886, 10 workers were killed when police opened fire on a demonstration in the US city of Chicago near Hay Market demanding an eight-hour working day instead of a 12-hour shift. On the height of agitation, the authorities had to accept the workers'' demand and the eight-hour day has been introduced universally.
On 14 July 1889, an international workers'' rally in Paris declared May 1 as the International Workers’ Solidarity Day in recognition of the Chicago workers'' sacrifice and achievement and since 1890, the day has been observed globally as the International Workers’ Solidarity Day.
The day has been observed globally as the International Workers’ Solidarity Day since 1890.
President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman issued separate messages on the occasion.
In his message, President Shahabuddin said Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman had taken various groundbreaking steps to establish workers’ rights and welfare.
Continuing that legacy, the current government has adopted various programmes and policies for the welfare of the working class.
These include labour law reforms, ensuring fair wages, providing reasonable wages and social security for workers in the informal sector, introducing a self-financed pension system, ensuring trade union rights, reopening closed industries, providing food at fair prices, and ensuring job security for permanent workers and employees.
The President expressed hope that the implementation of these programmes would improve the lives of workers.
He said the contribution of the working class to national development is immense, describing workers as the main drivers of the country’s progress.
To achieve the goal of building a prosperous Bangladesh, he said, it is essential to ensure workers’ rights, a safe working environment, and social security.
In his message, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman said working people are the backbone of any country’s development, prosperity and progress.
Industry, agriculture, infrastructure and a strong economy are built on their hard work, he said.
He said improving their living standards, ensuring fair rights, creating a safe working environment and establishing social dignity are key commitments of the current democratic government.
The Prime Minister wished overall success for all programmes undertaken on the occasion of May Day.