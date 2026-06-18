Activity-banned AL holds rally in the capital, 4 detained
In the capital's Mohakhali, leaders and activists of the Awami League and its allied organisations ( whose activities now banned) have held a surprise procession today, Thursday.
During this time, there were also incidents of cocktail explosions. In connection with this incident, Tejgaon Industrial Area police detained four people.
According to eyewitnesses and police sources, around 9 AM today, leaders and activists of the Awami League, as well as the banned Chhatra League and Jubo League, gathered in front of ICDDRB (International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh) in Mohakhali.
They then started marching towards the Mohakhali bus terminal. Upon reaching the terminal area, a few members of the Mohila League joined in. During this time, there were several cocktail explosions.
Confirming the incident, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Tejgaon Industrial Area Police Station, Md Mahbubur Rahman, told Prothom Alo, "The Awami League had brought out a procession. They caused 4-5 cocktail explosions. Upon receiving the report, police carried out an operation and arrested four people from the procession. The others fled. Among the detained persons, one is a woman. Legal proceedings to file a case against them at the Tejgaon Industrial Area Police Station are ongoing. "