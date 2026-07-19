Biman to lease 10 aircraft by 2027: Millat

Biman Bangladesh Airlines plans to lease up to 10 aircraft by 2027 to expand its international network and bridge a capacity gap before 14 newly ordered Boeing aircraft begin arriving from 2031.

“We plan to lease up to 10 aircraft within this year. This will enable us to increase flight frequencies on various international routes and expand services to new destinations,” State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism M Rashiduzzaman Millat told BSS today, Sunday.

He said the national flag carrier initially plans to lease three aircraft, although the number could increase depending on operational requirements and its route expansion strategy.

The move could expand Biman's existing 19-aircraft fleet to as many as 29 by 2027, marking a 52.6 per cent increase and one of the carrier's most significant short-term capacity expansions.