Biman to lease 10 aircraft by 2027: Millat
Biman Bangladesh Airlines plans to lease up to 10 aircraft by 2027 to expand its international network and bridge a capacity gap before 14 newly ordered Boeing aircraft begin arriving from 2031.
“We plan to lease up to 10 aircraft within this year. This will enable us to increase flight frequencies on various international routes and expand services to new destinations,” State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism M Rashiduzzaman Millat told BSS today, Sunday.
He said the national flag carrier initially plans to lease three aircraft, although the number could increase depending on operational requirements and its route expansion strategy.
The move could expand Biman's existing 19-aircraft fleet to as many as 29 by 2027, marking a 52.6 per cent increase and one of the carrier's most significant short-term capacity expansions.
Millat said the government is placing particular emphasis on transparency in the leasing process and has initiated steps to appoint an international consultant to oversee it.
“We want to ensure that the leasing process is conducted with complete transparency. To that end, we have initiated the appointment of an international consultant. Around 40 applications have been received, and a qualified firm will be selected from among them to oversee the entire leasing process,” he said.
The leasing initiative is separate from Biman's planned procurement of 14 new Boeing aircraft in a deal estimated at around US$3.7 billion. The new aircraft are expected to be delivered between 2031 and 2035.
With newly manufactured aircraft from Boeing and Airbus generally unavailable for near-term delivery, Biman is turning to the international leasing market as an interim solution to meet growing passenger demand, increase frequencies on existing routes and open new destinations.
As part of the initiative, Biman has already invited international proposals to dry lease three Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners for six years, targeting their induction in early 2027.
According to a Request for Proposal (RFP) issued on 15 July, the airline is seeking offers from aircraft owners, manufacturers, airlines, operators and leasing companies for three 787-9s on 72-month dry leases.
Under a dry lease arrangement, Biman would lease the aircraft without crew, maintenance or insurance and operate them with its own personnel under its Air Operator Certificate.
The airline has set 9 August as the deadline for submitting proposals and indicated 1 January 2027, as its preferred delivery date, although aircraft offered for delivery by 28 February may also be considered.
Biman expects each leased aircraft to operate around 4,000 flight hours annually. The carrier has stipulated that the aircraft should be no more than 15 years old as of 30 June 2027, be powered by GEnx-1B74/75 engines and have a two-class cabin configuration with more than 300 seats.
Biman currently operates 19 aircraft, comprising four Boeing 777-300ERs, four Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners, two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, four Boeing 737s and five Dash 8-400 turboprops.
Alongside its Boeing procurement, the government is exploring the acquisition of Airbus aircraft as part of a longer-term strategy to develop a sustainable mixed fleet.
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam earlier said the government intends to procure aircraft from both major manufacturers.
“Our country needs both Boeing and Airbus. We will purchase both,” she said, adding that Bangladesh's national interests would remain the government's priority in investment and procurement decisions.
The Airbus issue also featured in a recent meeting between Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Afroza Khanam, State Minister Millat and senior diplomats representing France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the European Union.
During the meeting, the government conveyed its interest in including Airbus aircraft in Biman's long-term fleet expansion programme, while the European representatives expressed their readiness to extend cooperation.
Biman's expansion comes as Bangladesh's aviation industry enters a period of rapid capacity growth, with private carriers also moving to strengthen their fleets and international networks.
US-Bangla Airlines is preparing to add 21 leased Boeing 737-8 aircraft in 2027 under an expansion programme valued at approximately US$1.11 billion, while Air Astra and Novoair are also pursuing fleet expansion and new international routes.
Aviation analyst ATM Nazrul Islam said securing suitable aircraft at competitive lease rates would be crucial for Biman as domestic and foreign carriers compete for a larger share of Bangladesh's growing international passenger market.
The proposed addition of up to 10 leased aircraft could provide Biman with much-needed near-term capacity to strengthen existing services and launch new routes while awaiting delivery of its next generation of newly manufactured aircraft.