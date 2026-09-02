New recruits to receive bigger pay rises, different calculation for existing employees

Under the recently announced national pay structure, people newly joining government service will receive comparatively higher salaries and allowances. However, the calculation will differ for those already in service. Their salaries will vary depending on their length of service, current basic salary and increments.

There are currently 20 grades in government service. Most Class I positions, including Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) cadre posts, recruit employees at Grade 9. Other appointments begin from Grades 10 to 20.

For example, assistant teachers at government primary schools are appointed at Grade 13 of the national pay scale, while head teachers hold Grade 10 positions.

Under the National Pay Scale 2015, the basic salary for Grade 9 was Tk 22,000. Under the new pay structure, it has doubled to Tk 44,000. Some positions also receive an additional increment when an employee joins the service.