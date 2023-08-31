It doesn’t bode well if political differences reach court: CJ

Hasan Foez Siddique was born on 26 September in 1956. He is going to be 67 years old on 25 September next. As the court will be on vacation that day, today was his last working day.

The chief justice was accorded the farewell as per the custom.

At the beginning of the reception, attorney general AM Amin Uddin in his speech shared the illustrious career of Hasan Foez Siddique. Later Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Momtaz Uddin Fakir also delivered his speech.

Hasan Foez Siddiqe termed the judiciary as the heart of the state. A state might lose faith in legislative and executive branches.