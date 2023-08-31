It doesn’t bode well if political differences reach court: CJ

Chief justice Hasan Foez Siddique said it does not bode well for the country if the political differences reach court from the streets.
The CJ was addressing a farewell accorded to him at the Appellate Division on Thursday morning. Judges from Appellate Division and High Court Division and lawyers attended the farewell.
But when a state loses its trust in the judiciary, it is bound to face harsh times. The citizens of the country are bound to get affected if the judiciary fails to work independently.
Hasan Foez Siddique said, "We must keep in mind that the reaction of the disagreements of the lawyers undermines the judiciary. The judiciary feels comfortable if the political ideology is kept at a distance from the court."
Hasan Foez Siddique was born on 26 September in 1956. He is going to be 67 years old on 25 September next. As the court will be on vacation that day, today was his last working day.
The chief justice was accorded the farewell as per the custom.
At the beginning of the reception, attorney general AM Amin Uddin in his speech shared the illustrious career of Hasan Foez Siddique. Later Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Momtaz Uddin Fakir also delivered his speech.
Hasan Foez Siddiqe termed the judiciary as the heart of the state. A state might lose faith in legislative and executive branches.
He said the independence of judiciary is a must to establish social justice and safeguard the rights of weak sections of the society, establish rule of law and a true participatory democracy.
It is the duty of all judges, lawyers and responsible citizens of the country to work as a bulwark to keep the judiciary free from all social, economic and political influences.
He said a powerful and independent judiciary is indispensable for a strong democratic system.
He urged the judges to be brave, generous, patient, humble and thoughtful. The judges should be energetic, kind and generous.