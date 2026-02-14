What perks do Bangladesh MPs enjoy?
As the process of forming the 13th Jatiya Sangsad gets underway following the national election, public attention has once again turned to the state privileges enjoyed by members of parliament (MPs).
The Election Commission (EC) has published the two gazette notifications of the 297 newly elected members of parliament elected to the 13th Parliament as well as the referendum results.
The two gazettes were issued on Friday night by EC senior secretary Akhtar Ahmed.
The process for administering the oath to the newly elected lawmakers will now be arranged.
Amid this process, the focus has shifted to the wide range of financial benefits, facilities, and special entitlements provided to lawmakers under existing laws.
According to official rules, an MP is entitled not only to a monthly salary but also to multiple state-funded allowances and privileges, as outlined in the Members of Parliament (Remuneration and Allowances) Order, 1973, and its subsequent amendments.
These benefits cover allowances, transport, healthcare, travel, insurance, office expenses and telecommunications.
MPs’ benefits
Monthly Salary and Allowances: Basic Salary-Tk 55,000, Constituency allowance-Tk12,500 entertainment allowance-Tk 5,000, transport allowance-Tk 70,000 (including fuel, vehicle maintenance, and driver’s salary), office expense allowance-Tk 15,000, laundry allowance-Tk 1,500, miscellaneous allowance-Tk 6,000.
Vehicle facilities
Duty-free import of a car, jeep, or microbus, exempt from customs, VAT, and taxes, access to import a new vehicle under the same scheme after five years, travel Allowances Air, rail, or water travel: 1.5 times the highest class fare, road travel: per-kilometre allowance and domestic travel-Tk120,000 annual travel allowance or travel pass
Daily allowances
While on duty daily allowance Tk 750, travel allowance Tk 75.
Attendance at parliamentary or committee sessions: daily allowance Tk 800, travel allowance Tk 200
Medical facilities
Government-level medical care for MPs and their families include monthly medical allowance Tk 700
Insurance
Government insurance of Tk 10 lakh in case of death or permanent disability while on duty
Optional grant fund
Up to Tk 5 lakh per year for discretionary use
Telecommunication facilities
Official telephone connection at MPs’ residences and monthly telephone and call expenses Tk 7,800
Tax benefits
All allowances and benefits received by MPs are exempt from income tax.
These provisions are aimed at supporting MPs in performing their legislative and constituency responsibilities efficiently.