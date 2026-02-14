What perks do Bangladesh MPs enjoy?

As the process of forming the 13th Jatiya Sangsad gets underway following the national election, public attention has once again turned to the state privileges enjoyed by members of parliament (MPs).

The Election Commission (EC) has published the two gazette notifications of the 297 newly elected members of parliament elected to the 13th Parliament as well as the referendum results.

The two gazettes were issued on Friday night by EC senior secretary Akhtar Ahmed.

The process for administering the oath to the newly elected lawmakers will now be arranged.

Amid this process, the focus has shifted to the wide range of financial benefits, facilities, and special entitlements provided to lawmakers under existing laws.