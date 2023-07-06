Rohingya leader stabbed to death in Ukhiya

A Rohingya leader was stabbed to death by some miscreants at Ukhiya Rohingya camp in Cox’s Bazar on Thursday, UNB reports.
The deceased was Mohammad Ebadullah, 35.
Ukhiya Police Station Officer-in-Charge Sheikh Mohammad Ali said he came under attack around 10:30 am at A/9 block of Camp-1-West of Kutupalong in Ukhia.
The miscreants stabbed Ebadullah to death and fled, he said.
The body was sent to Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The motive behind the killing is yet to be known, added the OC.