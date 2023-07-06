Rohingya leader stabbed to death in Ukhiya

A Rohingya leader was stabbed to death by some miscreants at Ukhiya Rohingya camp in Cox’s Bazar on Thursday, UNB reports.

The deceased was Mohammad Ebadullah, 35.

Ukhiya Police Station Officer-in-Charge Sheikh Mohammad Ali said he came under attack around 10:30 am at A/9 block of Camp-1-West of Kutupalong in Ukhia.