Diplomatic efforts begin to bring back suspects arrested in Shaheed Hadi murder: IGP
Police have prepared a list of extortionists and armed criminals and may launch operations against them at any time.
A list of those involved in mob violence is also being prepared.
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ali Hossain Fakir made the remarks at a press conference at the police headquarters' media centre today, Monday. This was his first briefing after taking office.
The police chief also said diplomatic efforts have begun to bring back the suspects arrested in the murder case of Shaheed Sharif Osman Bin Hadi, convener of Inqilab Moncho.
The IGP said police would follow a “zero tolerance” policy against extortion and terrorism. No one would be spared even if they had political affiliations.
He also said police have stepped up vigilance to prevent extortion and robbery on roads and highways ahead of the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr. He called for building social resistance to eliminate juvenile gangs.
The IGP further said police are monitoring the situation to ensure that no one takes advantage of the July uprising.
He added that police want to establish police stations as “zero complaint stations” to bring law enforcement closer to the public.
According to him, many problems could be resolved quickly if a judicial magistrate were stationed at every police station.
The police chief also spoke about the issue of changing police uniforms, saying the force is waiting for the government’s decision on the matter.
Indian police have arrested Faisal Karim Masud, the prime suspect in the murder of Shaheed Sharif Osman Bin Hadi, along with his associate Alamgir Hossain.
They were detained in a raid in Bongaon in West Bengal near the Bangladesh border late Saturday night, according to a press release from the Special Task Force of the West Bengal Police.