Diplomatic efforts begin to bring back suspects arrested in Shaheed Hadi murder: IGP

Police have prepared a list of extortionists and armed criminals and may launch operations against them at any time.

A list of those involved in mob violence is also being prepared.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ali Hossain Fakir made the remarks at a press conference at the police headquarters' media centre today, Monday. This was his first briefing after taking office.

The police chief also said diplomatic efforts have begun to bring back the suspects arrested in the murder case of Shaheed Sharif Osman Bin Hadi, convener of Inqilab Moncho.