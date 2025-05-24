Govt along with people to take decision if fulfilling its duties made impossible

If fulfilling the responsibilities of the government is made impossible—whether due to incitement by defeated forces or as part of foreign conspiracies—the government will present all reasons publicly and then make its next decisions accordingly.

This was revealed in a statement issued on Saturday afternoon following an unscheduled meeting of the advisory council. The statement was released by the press wing of the chief adviser of the interim government.

"If any actions obstruct the government’s autonomy, reform efforts, judicial processes, free and fair elections, or normal functioning, and thereby make it impossible to carry out its mandated responsibilities, the government will take the necessary decisions in consultation with the people," the statement read.