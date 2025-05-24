Advisory council's statement
Govt along with people to take decision if fulfilling its duties made impossible
This was revealed in a statement issued on Saturday afternoon following an unscheduled meeting of the advisory council. The statement was released by the press wing of the chief adviser of the interim government.
"If any actions obstruct the government’s autonomy, reform efforts, judicial processes, free and fair elections, or normal functioning, and thereby make it impossible to carry out its mandated responsibilities, the government will take the necessary decisions in consultation with the people," the statement read.
Full statement from advisory council
An unscheduled meeting of the advisory council was held today, Saturday, following the National Economic Council session. The meeting involved detailed discussions on the three primary responsibilities assigned to the interim government: elections, reforms, and trial process.
The meeting was chaired by chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus and took place at the planning commission in the Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area of the capital.
The council discussed at length how various unreasonable demands, deliberate and unauthorised statements, and disruptive programmes have been hindering the normal working environment and creating doubt and confusion among the public regarding the fulfillment of these responsibilities.
The advisory council emphasised that broader unity is essential to maintain stability, advance election, trial, and reform initiatives, and to prevent the return of authoritarianism in the country.
On this matter, the interim government will listen to the positions of political parties and will clearly communicate its own stance.
Despite numerous obstacles, the interim government continues to carry out its responsibilities, setting aside group interests.
However, if fulfilling these responsibilities becomes impossible due to the incitement of defeated forces or as part of a foreign conspiracy, the government will present all the reasons publicly and make its next decisions accordingly.
The interim government embodies the public expectations that arose from the July uprising. But if any activities obstruct the government's independence, reform initiatives, trial processes, fair elections, or the normal functioning of the state—thereby making it impossible to fulfill its assigned responsibilities—the government will take necessary decisions in consultation with the people.