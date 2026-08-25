Holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi tomorrow

The holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi, commemorating the birth and death anniversary of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) will be observed across the country tomorrow with due religious solemnity.

On the 12th of Rabiul Awal (in 570 AD), Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was born in Makkah, bringing divine blessings and a message of peace for mankind. He passed away on the same day (in 632 AD).

The day is a national holiday.

The government has taken extensive national-level programmes to mark the day.

On the occasion, President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman issued separate messages greeting Muslims across the world.

Besides, the president has inaugurated the Islamic Foundation''s fortnight programme titled ''Siratunnabi (PBUH) Programme'' at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque here this evening.