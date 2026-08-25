Holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi tomorrow
The holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi, commemorating the birth and death anniversary of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) will be observed across the country tomorrow with due religious solemnity.
On the 12th of Rabiul Awal (in 570 AD), Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was born in Makkah, bringing divine blessings and a message of peace for mankind. He passed away on the same day (in 632 AD).
The day is a national holiday.
The government has taken extensive national-level programmes to mark the day.
On the occasion, President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman issued separate messages greeting Muslims across the world.
Besides, the president has inaugurated the Islamic Foundation''s fortnight programme titled ''Siratunnabi (PBUH) Programme'' at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque here this evening.
According to the government''s national programme, the national flag will be hoisted at all government, semi-government, autonomous institutions, private establishments and armed forces installations tomorrow.
Special prayers will be offered at mosques across the country, including the Bangladesh Secretariat Mosque.
Bangladesh missions abroad will also observe the day with due respect. Relevant ministries and departments have been instructed to take special measures to maintain peace and law and order during the observance.
The Islamic Foundation has chalked out several progammes from 25 August to 8 September.
The events include Islamic sermons, seminars and discussions, alongside competitions in qirat, hamd-naat, recitation of self-composed poems and Arabic essay writing.
The foundation will also host an Islamic cultural competition with participation of school, college, university and madrasah students, calligraphy exhibition, and month-long Islamic book fair and publish Sirat souvenirs and supplementary materials.
The fair will be organized in the east and south courtyards of the National Mosque Baitul Mukarram.
According to the Islamic Foundation, renowned Islamic scholars of the country will deliver sermons every day from after Maghrib to 10:00pm during the fortnight programme.
These events will emphasize establishing a spirit of morality, humanity, tolerance and peace in individual, family and social life by following the ideals and Sunnah of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).
In honor of the Prophet (PBUH), the Islamic Foundation and Bangladesh Betar will jointly host a seminar while Bangladesh Betar will broadcast a poetry recitation event.
Divisional, district and upazila administrations, city corporations, municipalities and the armed forces will organise discussions and doa mahfils in their respective jurisdictions.
Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar and other electronic media have been requested to broadcast special programmes while newspapers will publish supplements on the occasion.
All the relevant organisations will organise discussions, doa mahfils, hamd-naat, poetry recitations, cultural and quiz competitions focusing on the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), and on Islam's message of peace, progress, fraternity, patience, human rights and women''s dignity.
Bangladesh Shishu Academy will arrange special programmes for children, including hamd-naat, discussions and essay competitions.
Important road islands, light posts, and major city points will be decorated with national and colorful flags, along with banners inscribed with the Kalima Tayyiba to mark the day.
Improved diets will be served at all military and civil hospitals, prisons, government orphanages, child development centers, and old-age homes.