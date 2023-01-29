Project director assaulted for not awarding contracts in Chattogram

He was appointed by the local government division on 14 August last year as project director to oversee a Tk 25 billion project for developing different vital infrastructures and roads of the city, including airport road.
The authorities concerned said the director attended a general meeting at old Nagar Bhaban (city building) at Andarkilla in Chattogram on Sunday. After the meeting, he came to his office in Tigerpass around 4:00pm.
Golam Yeazdani told the newsmen that about 20 to 25 contractors entered his office without taking permission.
"At a stage of talking, they started punching me all of a sudden. Office assistant Tilok Dey was also subjected to their attack as he approached to save me. The attack lasted for 10 minutes," Yeazdani added.
He alleged, "They attacked me as he didn’t offer contracts to them."
Office assistant Tilok Dey said, “Sir (project director) came to the room after the meeting. Then the contractors entered the room. They behaved politely at the beginning, but they attacked sir all of a sudden. I was also punched while trying to save him.”
Khulshi police station officer-in-charge Santosh Kumar Chakma said the incident is being investigated. Strict action will be taken against the attackers.