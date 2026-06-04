Lightning kills six in Chapainawabganj, four in mango orchards

Six people, including three women, were killed by lightning strikes in Chapainawabganj on Thursday afternoon. The incidents occurred in the Sadar, Shibganj, and Nachole upazilas. Officers-in-charge (OCs) of the respective police stations confirmed the information.

The deceased were identified as Abdullah, son of Md Rabbil of the Atahar area under Jhilim union in Sadar upazila; Mahmuda Akhtar, wife of Abdur Rab of Chaknarendra village in Chakkirti union of Shibganj upazila; Sadia Khatun, daughter of Abul Kashem of Ranibari-Bazarpara; Md Mesbaul, son of Fitu Ali of South Shikarpur in Mobarakpur union; Sumiyara Begum of Lahabari village in Nachole upazila; and Hasan Ali (Lalu), son of Md Shafiul of Gosaipur village.

Shibganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge Matiur Rahman said that the three victims in Shibganj died in mango orchards adjacent to their homes. They were struck by lightning while collecting fallen mangoes during a storm.