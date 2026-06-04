Lightning kills six in Chapainawabganj, four in mango orchards
Six people, including three women, were killed by lightning strikes in Chapainawabganj on Thursday afternoon. The incidents occurred in the Sadar, Shibganj, and Nachole upazilas. Officers-in-charge (OCs) of the respective police stations confirmed the information.
The deceased were identified as Abdullah, son of Md Rabbil of the Atahar area under Jhilim union in Sadar upazila; Mahmuda Akhtar, wife of Abdur Rab of Chaknarendra village in Chakkirti union of Shibganj upazila; Sadia Khatun, daughter of Abul Kashem of Ranibari-Bazarpara; Md Mesbaul, son of Fitu Ali of South Shikarpur in Mobarakpur union; Sumiyara Begum of Lahabari village in Nachole upazila; and Hasan Ali (Lalu), son of Md Shafiul of Gosaipur village.
Shibganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge Matiur Rahman said that the three victims in Shibganj died in mango orchards adjacent to their homes. They were struck by lightning while collecting fallen mangoes during a storm.
Upazila Project Implementation Officer Mizanur Rahman said that each of the three affected families in Shibganj had been provided with immediate financial assistance of Tk 25,000.
Meanwhile, Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Ekramul Hossain said that Abdullah, 17, had gone to bring cattle back from a field during the rain in Atahar village of Sadar upazila. He was seriously injured when lightning struck him. Local residents rushed him to Chapainawabganj District Hospital, where physicians declared him dead. The cow was also killed by the lightning strike.
Nachol Police Station Officer-in-Charge Sukomal Chandra Debnath said that Sumiyara Begum was struck by lightning while returning home in the rain after cutting grass in a field in Lahapara. In a separate incident, a young man named Hasan Ali died after being struck by lightning in a mango orchard in Gosaipur village.