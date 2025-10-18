‘July Fighters Council’ threatens nationwide highway blockade Sunday if demands ignored

Earlier in the day, he also demanded that those responsible for the police baton charge and tear gas attacks on July Fighters in and outside the parliament premises be brought to justice.

“We will not leave the streets until our demands are met. We will enforce blockades on highways in every district town from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Sunday. We call upon ordinary citizens, especially those who took part in the July movement, to join us. This is not a partisan movement; it belongs to the people,” Masud Rana told the press conference.

Expressing anger at the government and the police, he said, “We took to the streets, risking our lives for this state and for a new dream of national freedom. The July Charter that was built upon our blood, should have contained due recognition of that sacrifice. Yet, the government has denied us that recognition. We shed our blood, we gave our lives, and now the state is betraying us.”

Masud Rana further stated that the group had engaged in discussions with the government and the National Consensus Commission for over a month. Injured protesters in every district had submitted demands to the local deputy commissioner’s offices. On 13 October, they marched from Shahbagh to the Secretariat to submit a memorandum, and copies of their demands were also delivered in writing to 14 ministries, the secretariat, the chief justice, and the chief election commissioner.