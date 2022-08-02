Dr Yunus launches partnership with World Football Summit

The partnership will begin at the 2022 World Football Summit event on 28 and 29 September, in which professor Yunus and the Yunus Sports Hub will participate in different activations, both before and during the summit.
Yunus, founder of the Grameen Bank and recipient of the 2006 Nobel Peace Prize, has long advocated for the world’s most significant institutions to solve human and environmental problems.
As the pioneer of the global social business movement, professor Yunus has spent the last 30 years working with social entrepreneurs all over the globe to build and grow enterprises that help others out of poverty and are not measured purely by profit.
Recognising the unique power of sport to galvanise the world, in 2018 professor Yunus launched the 'Yunus Sports Hub'; a social business itself.
In 2021, he became only the second recipient of the Olympic Laurel, recognising his extensive work in sport for development with organisations including the International Olympic Committee and the Paris 2024 Organising Committee.