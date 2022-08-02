Bangladesh

Dr Yunus launches partnership with World Football Summit

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dr Muhammad Yunus
Nobel laureate professor Muhammad Yunus has recently launched a long-term partnership with one of the world’s largest business platforms in the football industry - the World Football Summit - to help solve human and environmental problems via the world’s most popular sport, UNB reports.

The World Football Summit regularly brings together the football industry’s leading stakeholders to spark discussion, generate knowledge and promote innovation to drive progress for the game and the industry.

The partnership will begin at the 2022 World Football Summit event on 28 and 29 September, in which professor Yunus and the Yunus Sports Hub will participate in different activations, both before and during the summit.

Yunus, founder of the Grameen Bank and recipient of the 2006 Nobel Peace Prize, has long advocated for the world’s most significant institutions to solve human and environmental problems.

As the pioneer of the global social business movement, professor Yunus has spent the last 30 years working with social entrepreneurs all over the globe to build and grow enterprises that help others out of poverty and are not measured purely by profit.

Recognising the unique power of sport to galvanise the world, in 2018 professor Yunus launched the 'Yunus Sports Hub'; a social business itself.

In 2021, he became only the second recipient of the Olympic Laurel, recognising his extensive work in sport for development with organisations including the International Olympic Committee and the Paris 2024 Organising Committee.

