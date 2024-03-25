Metro rail to operate after 9pm from Wednesday
Although passengers are thin in Ramadan, the Metro Rail authorities hope the number of passengers will increase as people will go out for shopping during the second half of Ramadan.
As a result the authorities have decided to operate metro rail after 9:00pm from 27 March, Wednesday (16th Ramadan).
Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) is in charge of construction and operation of metro rail.
The agency said the metro rail will leave Motijheel at 9:40pm on 16th Ramadan and the last train will leave from Uttara 9:20pm. The trains will operate every 12 minutes during the additional period. The number of train trips will increase by ten. Currently the metro rail operates 184 trips which will increase to 194.