Bangladesh, Bhutan sign two MoUs

Bangladesh and Bhutan on Saturday signed two Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) - one on health cooperation and another on internet connectivity - following a bilateral meeting between the top leaders of the two countries.

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus and Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay witnessed the signing ceremony and the exchange of documents at the Chief Adviser's Office in Tejgaon here, said Chief Adviser's Press Wing on Saturday afternoon.

The MoU signing followed a tête-à-tête between the Chief Adviser and Prime Minister Tobgay, as well as formal official talks.

The first MoU, on the appointment of health workforce, was signed between the Health Services Division of Bangladesh's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Ministry of Health of the Royal Government of Bhutan.