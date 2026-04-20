When diesel prices fell, bus fares didn't, now how justified is a hike?

Following the recent increase in diesel prices, transport owners are pushing strongly for a significant hike in bus and minibus fares. They argue that not only fuel costs but also expenses for spare parts and other operational inputs have risen, and these should be factored into a revised fare structure.

However, questions have emerged over how justified it is to raise public transport fares based on these claims.

In August 2022, the government raised diesel prices by 42 per cent to Tk 114 per litre. At that time, bus fares were increased by up to 40 paisa per kilometre, or about 22 per cent. Subsequently, diesel prices were reduced in several phases. The government also officially lowered bus and minibus fares by 8 paisa per kilometre in two steps. However, transport owners did not implement those reductions, and there was no effective monitoring by the authorities.

Last Saturday, diesel prices were increased again to Tk 115 per litre—an increase of just Tk 1. Experts believe that such a marginal increase does not justify a substantial rise in transport fares.

Most freight and passenger transport in the country runs on diesel, including trucks and covered vans. Fares for freight vehicles are not regulated by the government. Only non-air-conditioned buses and minibuses have their fares set by the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA).