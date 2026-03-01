Government closely monitoring Middle East situation: Religious Affairs Minister

The government is closely monitoring the situation in the Middle East, Religious Affairs Minister Kazi Shah Mofazzal Hossain Kaikobad said on Sunday.

He made the remarks while meeting passengers stranded at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport due to the escalating tensions in the region.

The minister visited the airport to assess the situation, listened to the concerns of stranded passengers and assured them that the government is by their side during this difficult time.