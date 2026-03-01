Government closely monitoring Middle East situation: Religious Affairs Minister
The government is closely monitoring the situation in the Middle East, Religious Affairs Minister Kazi Shah Mofazzal Hossain Kaikobad said on Sunday.
He made the remarks while meeting passengers stranded at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport due to the escalating tensions in the region.
The minister visited the airport to assess the situation, listened to the concerns of stranded passengers and assured them that the government is by their side during this difficult time.
The minister said ensuring the safety and welfare of passengers is the government''s priority.
He said coordination with relevant authorities is ongoing to facilitate the resumption of travel as soon as the situation stabilises.
He urged everyone to remain patient.
Several international flights have already been canceled amid rising tensions in the Middle East following attack on Iran by US and Israel.
Flights to destinations including Amman, Kuwait, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, and Bahrain have been suspended, leaving many Umrah pilgrims stranded at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, said a PID handout.
Airport authorities and related agencies are working to manage the situation and provide information to passengers.