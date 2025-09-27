World leaders extend full support to chief adviser

Dozens of global leaders gathered on Friday to meet Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at his hotel suite here in the USA, offering their full support to him and his interim government.

They expressed readiness to provide their expertise and assistance to Bangladesh during this pivotal time.

A delegation, led by former president of Latvia Vaira Vike-Freiberga, met professor Yunus on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Vike-Freiberga is also co-chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC), named after the renowned 11th-century Persian poet.

The high-profile group included: Borut Pahor, former President of Slovenia, Boris Tadic, former President of Serbia, Egils Levits, former president of Latvia, Charles Michel, president Emeritus of the European Council and former prime minister of Belgium, George Papandreou, former prime minister of Greece, Rosen Plevneliev and Petar Stoyanov, former Presidents of Bulgaria, Ivo Josipovic, former President of Croatia, Mladen Ivanic, former president of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, former president of Mauritius.