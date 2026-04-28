Projected cost over 5 yrs: Tk 1.34 trillion to be spent on family card scheme

In line with a pledge made in its election manifesto, the government of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is expected to spend Tk 134,000 crore (1.34 trillion) over five years on the Family Card scheme.

Under the programme, each woman-headed household will receive Tk 2,500 per month. The government plans to increase the number of beneficiaries each year, with corresponding rises in budget allocations. These details have emerged from sources at the Finance Division of the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Social Welfare.

Implementation of the Family Card scheme has already begun on a pilot basis in the current 2025–26 fiscal year. Prime Minister Tarique Rahman inaugurated the programme for woman-headed households on 10 March.

A meeting to review progress in implementing the Family Card scheme was held at the Secretariat yesterday, Monday, chaired by Finance and Planning Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury.