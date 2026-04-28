Projected cost over 5 yrs: Tk 1.34 trillion to be spent on family card scheme
Beneficiaries will be selected through a survey covering 41 million households.
In line with a pledge made in its election manifesto, the government of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is expected to spend Tk 134,000 crore (1.34 trillion) over five years on the Family Card scheme.
Under the programme, each woman-headed household will receive Tk 2,500 per month. The government plans to increase the number of beneficiaries each year, with corresponding rises in budget allocations. These details have emerged from sources at the Finance Division of the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Social Welfare.
Implementation of the Family Card scheme has already begun on a pilot basis in the current 2025–26 fiscal year. Prime Minister Tarique Rahman inaugurated the programme for woman-headed households on 10 March.
A meeting to review progress in implementing the Family Card scheme was held at the Secretariat yesterday, Monday, chaired by Finance and Planning Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury.
Among those present were Social Welfare Minister AZM Zahid Hossain, the Prime Minister’s Adviser on Finance and Planning Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir, State Minister for Social Welfare Farzana Sharmin, Finance Secretary Khairuzzaman Majumdar, and Social Welfare Secretary Mohammad Abu Yusuf.
Following the meeting, the finance minister told journalists, “The Family Card is not merely a social protection programme of the present government; it is also a humane and exemplary initiative. Necessary funding will be allocated in the budget for its implementation. More than 37,000 cards have already been distributed under the pilot phase. We are examining whether anyone has been excluded from the process or whether anyone has been wrongly included. We want the programme to be managed even more accurately in the future.”
The Ministry of Social Welfare has informed the Finance Division that Tk 86 crore (860 million) will be required to provide Family Cards to 86,000 people by next June, within the current fiscal year.
Of this amount, it said, 66 per cent will be spent on direct cash assistance, while the remaining 34 per cent will cover data collection, online systems, card issuance and related activities. Some 37,000 people have already received cards, while preparations are under way to distribute cards to the remaining 48,000 beneficiaries.
Speaking to Prothom Alo after the meeting, the Prime Minister’s Adviser on Finance and Planning, Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir, said, “The government is committed to implementing the Family Card scheme. There will be no shortage of funds for this purpose. However, the programme is still in its early stages and much work remains to be done. There are also some ongoing programmes that may need to be coordinated with it.”
During the meeting, Social Welfare Secretary Mohammad Abu Yusuf presented, through a PowerPoint presentation, projections for beneficiaries and expenditure under the Family Card scheme for the four fiscal years from 2026–27 to 2029–30.
He also outlined estimates of year-by-year increases in beneficiaries and corresponding rises in expenditure.
It was stated at the meeting that budget allocations would be required as follows: Tk 13,740 crore in fiscal year 2026–27 for 4.1 million beneficiaries; Tk 26,730 crore in FY2027–28 for 8.1 million beneficiaries; Tk 39,930 crore in FY2028–29 for 12.1 million beneficiaries; and Tk 53,130 crore in FY2029–30 for 16.1 million beneficiaries.
This would bring total expenditure over five years, including the current fiscal year, to Tk 133,616 crore. Of this, Tk 12,330 crore would be spent on surveys and related activities, while Tk 121,286 crore would go towards direct cash support.
The meeting was also told that the government’s expenditure per family would amount to Tk 30,000 annually, based on monthly payments of Tk 2,500. Beneficiaries will be selected through surveys of 41 million households, with data to be collected from at least 10 million families each year.
Sources said the Cabinet Division will be tasked with identifying errors and irregularities in the beneficiary selection process. The Ministry of Social Welfare has already proposed forming a monitoring committee for this purpose. In addition, committees have been formed at the grassroots level headed by Upazila Nirbahi Officers (UNOs).
To ensure proper implementation, the ministry and its subordinate offices have also highlighted the need for increased staffing, staff training, and new office facilities.
Selim Raihan, Executive Director of the South Asian Network on Economic Modeling (SANEM), told Prothom Alo that the Family Card was one of many commendable initiatives undertaken by the current government.
“The question is where the money for implementation will come from. Social safety programmes cannot be financed through borrowing indefinitely. What is needed is higher revenue collection. At the same time, funds can be saved by addressing wastage in existing programmes,” he said.
He added, “The government must also be careful in selecting the genuine beneficiaries of the Family Card. I hope the government will not face a shortage of funds in implementing this programme.”