If election not held in Feb, national security to be disrupted: Ali Riaz

National Consensus Commission vice chairman professor Ali Riaz has said that if the national election is not held in the coming February, it will not only lead to internal instability in Bangladesh but also disrupt national security.

However, he also added, “If there is no consensus on the structural changes needed in the state, I fear that the outcome of the election will not bring about any fundamental change.”

Ali Riaz made these remarks on Saturday afternoon while participating in a roundtable discussion at the Prothom Alo office in Karwan Bazar of Dhaka.

Prothom Alo organised the event titled 'Path to political consensus for the election'.

During the meeting, the Vice Chairman of the Consensus Commission said: "I have repeatedly called on the political parties. They have responded to a considerable extent, but at some point, the process must come to an end—it cannot go on indefinitely. In that case, the election must be held. If the election is not held in February, it will not only lead to internal instability in Bangladesh, but national security will also be disrupted. That is what I believe. Therefore, it is essential for the political parties to address this issue."