Patients ‘held hostage’ by ‘ambulance syndicate’ around hospitals

People look for ambulances to take patients to hospital fast and safely in emergency cases. Capitalising on these sorts of ‘emergency situations’ an ambulance syndicate has sprung up centering different hospitals across the country.

Taking advantage of the helplessness of the relatives of the patients, the members of this syndicate charge whimsically in exchange for this emergency service.

The scenario came up visiting five public medical colleges at five divisional cities of the country – Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet and Mymensingh.

There are shortages of government ambulances in these facilities. So, people have to depend on private ambulance services. Many have complained about the domination of the syndicate which developed centering the private ambulance services at every hospital. Although the syndicate operates openly in front of the administration, no action is taken, people coming for treatment at different hospitals claim.

Last Thursday night, syndicate-affiliated ambulance drivers obstructed the transfer of a patient from Shariatpur Sadar Hospital to Dhaka after the family rented an ambulance from outside. While being kept waiting for a long time inside the ambulance, a newborn suffering from breathing difficulties and other health complications died.