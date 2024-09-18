Letter forwarded to ministry to hike age limit in govt jobs
Bangladesh Administrative Service Association submitted a letter to the cabinet division, seeking to increase the entry age for government jobs to 35 years and the retirement age to 65 years.
Since the issue is under the jurisdiction of the public administration ministry, the cabinet division forwarded the letter to the ministry so that it can take necessary measures in this regard.
According to the cabinet division sources, the letter has just been forwarded to the public administration ministry, and no official decision has yet been taken on the matter.
Currently, the maximum age for joining the government service is 30 years, while the retirement age is 59 years.
Recently, a group of job aspirants blocked the Shahbagh intersection in Dhaka, demanding 35 years as the job entry age.