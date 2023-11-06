Army chief urges soldiers to be ready to face any challenge

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed on Monday urged the members of Bangladesh Army to be prepared for all times to face the challenges of 21st century obtaining epoch making modern training.
"We had infused our lives in the great Liberation War, when it was necessary for the country and its people and if needed we will do it again," he said.
The army chief was addressing at the 6th Core Reunion and the 42nd Annual Commander Conference-2023 of the Army Service Core at the ASC Center and School at Zahanabad Cantonment in Khulna as the chief guest, said an ISPR press release.
He also remembered the important role and contribution of the Bangladesh army during the Great Liberation War.
General Ahmed paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Freedom Fighters including Army men during Liberation War at the beginning of his speech.
Remembering the glorious heritage of ASC core of the Army and their active contribution in the infrastructural development of the country as well as service to the motherland when it was necessary, the Army top boss asked to enhance their total skills during their duty in and outside the country.
Stimulation has been created among the Army persons in presence of its Chief and conviction has been reiterated among each of the members (Core) for serving the motherland in future, the ISPR press Release added.
Besides, the Army Chief unveiled the foundation stone of the 50-Bed Combined Military Hospital at the Zahanabad Cantonment.
The army chief later paid homage at the monument 'Sangsaptok', at Zahanabad, built in Memory of the martyred and visited different military establishments.
Army high officials and media personnel, among others, were present at the event.