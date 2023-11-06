Army chief urges soldiers to be ready to face any challenge

The army chief was addressing at the 6th Core Reunion and the 42nd Annual Commander Conference-2023 of the Army Service Core at the ASC Center and School at Zahanabad Cantonment in Khulna as the chief guest, said an ISPR press release.

He also remembered the important role and contribution of the Bangladesh army during the Great Liberation War.

General Ahmed paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Freedom Fighters including Army men during Liberation War at the beginning of his speech.

Remembering the glorious heritage of ASC core of the Army and their active contribution in the infrastructural development of the country as well as service to the motherland when it was necessary, the Army top boss asked to enhance their total skills during their duty in and outside the country.