Three burned in chemical attack after marriage proposal rejected

Three members of the same family, including a woman and a child, suffered burns in a flammable chemical attack in Jashore. The incident occurred around 8:45 pm on Thursday in Gadkhali village under Jhikargacha upazila.

The victims have been admitted to Jashore General Hospital. According to family members, the attack was carried out by a local man after a marriage proposal was rejected.

The victims are Ripa Khatun (26), her mother Rahela Begum (48), and her eight-year-old son, Yanur Rahman—residents of Gadkhali village in Jhikargacha.