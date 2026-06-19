4 more children die with measles symptoms, toll reaches 670
Four more children died with measles symptoms across the country in the last 24 hours. During this period, 1,174 people were reported to have been infected with measles or showed its symptoms.
With the latest fatalities, the total number of deaths from measles and measles-like symptoms in the country has reached 670. Among them, 577 children died with symptoms, while 93 deaths were confirmed cases of measles.
These details were disclosed in the latest report from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Friday.
Of the four children who died in the last 24 hours, two were from the Sylhet division. One death each was reported in the Dhaka and Chattogram divisions.
During the same period, 972 people were admitted to hospitals as suspected measles patients. Among them, 361 were from the Dhaka division, followed by Chattogram with 216 and Barishal with 132 cases.
Meanwhile, 893 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country in the last 24 hours after recovery.
The first measles case in the country was identified on 15 March. According to the DGHS report, a total of 90,982 people have shown measles symptoms over the last 96 days. Of them, 75,156 were hospitalised and 10,869 cases were formally confirmed as measles.
A total of 71,396 patients have been discharged from hospitals so far.