4 more children die with measles symptoms, toll reaches 670

Four more children died with measles symptoms across the country in the last 24 hours. During this period, 1,174 people were reported to have been infected with measles or showed its symptoms.

With the latest fatalities, the total number of deaths from measles and measles-like symptoms in the country has reached 670. Among them, 577 children died with symptoms, while 93 deaths were confirmed cases of measles.

These details were disclosed in the latest report from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Friday.