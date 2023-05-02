Two crushed under trains in Dinajpur, Faridpur

Two people were killed being hit by trains in Dinajpur and Faridpur districts on Tuesday morning, UNB reports.
In Dinajpur, a 30-year-old man was crushed under the wheels of a train near the outer signal of Dinajpur town on Tuesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Bayezid, 30, son of Abdul Latif, resident of Kasba Mahalla area of Dinajpur town.
Jahangir Islam, sub-inspector of Dinajpur Railway Police Station, said a Panchagarh-bound train hit Bayezid near the outer signal around 6:15 am, leaving him dead on the spot.
Bayezid had been suffering from mental problem for a long time, said the officer quoting the victim’s family.
In Faridpur, a woman was killed after being hit by a train at Naruahati in Nagarkanda upazila on Tuesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Jahanara Begum, 65, wife of Salam Sheikh, resident of Shankarpara village of Dangi union under Nagarkanda upazila.
Salam Sheikh said that Jahanara Begum went near the railway line in the morning for some works.
She died on the spot after being hit by a train while crossing the rail tracks, he added.
Sub-Inspector Golam Kibria of Nagarkanda Police Station said the body was recovered from the spot and handed over to the family.