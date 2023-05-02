Two crushed under trains in Dinajpur, Faridpur

Two people were killed being hit by trains in Dinajpur and Faridpur districts on Tuesday morning, UNB reports.

In Dinajpur, a 30-year-old man was crushed under the wheels of a train near the outer signal of Dinajpur town on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Bayezid, 30, son of Abdul Latif, resident of Kasba Mahalla area of Dinajpur town.