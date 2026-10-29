Police to recruit 4,000 SI directly; special BCS exam to recruit 400–500 ASP

The government will directly recruit 4,000 sub-inspectors (SIs) into Bangladesh Police. The decision came at a meeting of the Secretaries’ Committee on Administrative Development at the Secretariat on Wednesday afternoon.

The government has amended the Police Regulations of Bengal (PRB) to facilitate direct recruitment to the SI posts.

Under the Police Regulations, 50 per cent of SI posts were previously filled through departmental promotions, while the remaining 50 per cent were filled through direct recruitment.

Under the existing rules, half of the 4,000 SI posts were also supposed to be filled through departmental promotions. However, the government will not follow that arrangement this time. For the first time, all 4,000 SIs will be recruited directly.