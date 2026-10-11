Bangladesh and UK strengthen cooperation to tackle organised immigration crime
The Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh and the Government of the United Kingdom have agreed a new framework to strengthen cooperation in tackling organised immigration crime and protecting citizens from criminal networks that exploit vulnerable people through fraudulent migration schemes, reports a press release.
The framework establishes a mechanism for cooperation between the UK and Bangladesh. It will support closer collaboration on identifying, disrupting and addressing organised immigration crime, including document and visa fraud and other forms of criminal activity linked to irregular migration.
The new partnership reflects the longstanding and close relationship between Bangladesh and the United Kingdom and their shared commitment to protecting Bangladeshi citizens from exploitation by criminal networks that profit from unsafe and irregular migration routes.
Under the agreement, both countries will enhance information sharing and operational cooperation, hold regular engagements to review progress, and discuss cases of mutual interest.
British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke said, "Bangladesh and the United Kingdom enjoy a strong and enduring partnership built on mutual respect and close people-to-people ties. This agreement demonstrates our shared determination to protect citizens from organised criminal groups that seek to exploit migration for financial gain.”
“Through closer cooperation, both countries will work together to address organised immigration crime, support lawful migration, and strengthen efforts to protect individuals and families from fraud, exploitation and trafficking."