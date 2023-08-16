Anti-Russian sanctions harm third countries: Bangladeshi official

Sanctions imposed on Russia are doing harm to third countries and demonstrate that restrictive measures are an ineffective foreign policy tool, a Bangladeshi national security adviser told the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security on Tuesday, Russian news agency TASS reports.

"Economic sanctions imposed on Russia bring suffering to other regions of the world as well, which is, of course, is an undesirable situation," Tarique Ahmed Siddique, the defence and security adviser to the prime minister of Bangladesh, said at the forum’s plenary session.

"Our country also had to face major consequences in this context. It is clear to us at this point that sanctions will benefit no one, and we are experiencing this first-hand," he added.