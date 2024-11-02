10 people die from dengue in 24 hrs

Ten dengue patients died and 966 patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country during the past 24 hours till Saturday morning.

"During the period, 452 dengue patients were hospitalised in Dhaka city while 180 patients were admitted to different hospitals outside the capital," said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

This year, the total number of cases rose to 63,165 while 310 deaths from dengue disease were reported during the period, the statement added.

Last year, the country recorded 1,705 dengue-related deaths and a total of 3,21,179 dengue cases.