New pay scale for govt employees may go before cabinet Monday

A draft of the new pay structure for government officials and employees has been prepared, and it may be placed before the Cabinet for approval tomorrow, Monday, sources at the Ministry of Finance told Prothom Alo.

If approved, the process of issuing the official gazette notification will begin, which could take one to two weeks, the sources added.

A 10-member committee, headed by Cabinet Secretary Nasimul Ghani, was formed on 21 April to recommend the implementation of a new pay structure for government employees. The committee has now finalised its recommendations.