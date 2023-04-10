River police to ensure safety on waterways during Eid

The river police, a specialised unit of Bangladesh Police, has taken special security measures to ensure the safety of homebound people on the waterways for the upcoming holy days Eid-ul-Fitr, reports UNB.

River police will conduct special surveillance on the movement of vessels to ensure safety on the waterways as many people will travel to places of interest in the country to celebrate Eid. River police will perform duty at all naval wharfs, naval terminals.

A discussion meeting on law and order and River traffic management on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr was held Sunday at its headquarters in the city with Additional IG Shafiqul Islam in the chair.

In his speech, AIG Shafiqul Islam said that human life is more valuable than time. Members of the River police have to give care for ensuring that no vessel operates at high speed with more passengers than allowed.