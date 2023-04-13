PM Hasina to inaugurate Indian Ocean Conference in Dhaka 12 May

Foreign ministry spokesperson Seheli Sabrin on Thursday said Bangladesh will host the Indian Ocean Conference (IOC) in Dhaka on 12-13 May.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the conference at a city hotel on 12 May, the spokesperson told reporters at a weekly media briefing.

The prime minister will also host a dinner in honour of the guests who will participate in the conference.

The 6th edition of the conference is being organised by India Foundation in association with the foreign ministry of Bangladesh.

With the theme of “Peace, Prosperity and Partnership for a Resilient Future”, the conference would bring together a luminary gathering of key stakeholders to chart the roadmap for strengthening the Indian Ocean Region.

The Indian Ocean Conference (IOC) was started in 2016 and in the last six years it has emerged as the "flagship consultative forum" for countries in the region over regional affairs.